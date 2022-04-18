Insider Buying: Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Director Purchases 18,536 Shares of Stock

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating) Director Patrick Charles Evans acquired 18,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$13,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,778,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,960,535.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pan Global Resources alerts:

On Friday, March 25th, Patrick Charles Evans bought 25,000 shares of Pan Global Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$18,270.00.

Shares of Pan Global Resources stock traded up C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 75,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,275. Pan Global Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.48 and a 52-week high of C$0.87. The company has a current ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$137.59 million and a PE ratio of -12.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.72.

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper. The company manages the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.