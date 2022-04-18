Insider Selling: FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director Sells 3,720 Shares of Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
FDX traded down $2.48 on Monday, hitting $203.26. 1,481,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,800. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.91 and a 200-day moving average of $235.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens decreased their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in FedEx by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after purchasing an additional 153,131 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FedEx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after purchasing an additional 35,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,029,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
