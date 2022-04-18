Insider Selling: FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director Sells 3,720 Shares of Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FDX traded down $2.48 on Monday, hitting $203.26. 1,481,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,800. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.91 and a 200-day moving average of $235.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens decreased their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in FedEx by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after purchasing an additional 153,131 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FedEx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after purchasing an additional 35,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,029,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

