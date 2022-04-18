Insider Selling: Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) COO Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 900 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $15,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,529.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RGP stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 139,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,475. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. Resources Connection had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $204.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Resources Connection during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Resources Connection during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

RGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

