Insider Selling: Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Sells 237,001 Shares of Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 237,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $4,725,799.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,954,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,131,832.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Riverstone Energy Partners V, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,205,328.74.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00.

Talos Energy stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TALO shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,759,000 after purchasing an additional 528,762 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,256,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,912,000 after purchasing an additional 629,567 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,174,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,889,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

