Insider Selling: Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Sells 27,944 Shares of Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $2,190,250.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joe Bob Perkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of Targa Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $167,721.50.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $78.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,641. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $79.68.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -1,272.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TRGP. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.42.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

