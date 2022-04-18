Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IFCZF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Desjardins upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of IFCZF opened at $145.74 on Monday. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of $123.42 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.16.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

