Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) & HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Financial Comparison

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Integral Ad Science and HUYA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Ad Science 0 1 7 1 3.00 HUYA 4 2 5 0 2.09

Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus price target of $26.44, indicating a potential upside of 96.76%. HUYA has a consensus price target of $10.56, indicating a potential upside of 149.58%. Given HUYA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HUYA is more favorable than Integral Ad Science.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Integral Ad Science and HUYA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Ad Science $323.51 million 6.44 -$52.44 million N/A N/A HUYA $1.78 billion 0.56 $91.57 million $0.37 11.43

HUYA has higher revenue and earnings than Integral Ad Science.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.2% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Integral Ad Science and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A HUYA 5.09% 5.54% 4.39%

Summary

HUYA beats Integral Ad Science on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. The company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

HUYA Company Profile (Get Rating)

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform primarily in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. Further, the company provides online advertising, software development, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. As of December 31, 2020, its live streaming content covered approximately 4,000 games. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

