InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,600 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the March 15th total of 277,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 165,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IHG shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 5,200 ($67.76) to GBX 5,400 ($70.37) in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($72.65) to GBX 5,675 ($73.95) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.58) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,550.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 11.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IHG opened at $68.50 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $73.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.00.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.859 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

