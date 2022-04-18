International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Short Interest Up 30.1% in March

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,770,200 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 5,972,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,585.8 days.

BABWF opened at $1.86 on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

