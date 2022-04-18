International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $24.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.98. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $47,458,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $844,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 83,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,013,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,413,000 after purchasing an additional 955,108 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

