International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Raised to $48.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.20% from the stock’s previous close.
IP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.
IP stock opened at $47.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in International Paper by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 27,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About International Paper (Get Rating)
International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
