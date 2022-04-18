International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Raised to $48.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.20% from the stock’s previous close.

IP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP stock opened at $47.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.98.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in International Paper by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 27,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.