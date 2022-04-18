InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IPVI stock remained flat at $$9.78 on Monday. 86,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,317. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 56,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 251,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 61,828 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 994,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 665,402 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 926,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 125,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

