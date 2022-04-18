Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Short Interest Update

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after buying an additional 652,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after buying an additional 336,690 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Intuit by 933,957.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.45.

Shares of INTU traded up $6.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $471.68. The stock had a trading volume of 21,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Intuit has a 52-week low of $385.66 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $482.01 and its 200 day moving average is $558.97. The firm has a market cap of $133.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

