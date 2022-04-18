Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:IHIT opened at $8.63 on Monday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

