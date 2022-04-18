Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ:PSCD opened at $91.38 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $126.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

