Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
NASDAQ:PSCD opened at $91.38 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $126.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.96.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (Get Rating)
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.
