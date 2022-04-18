Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Down 22.9% in March

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,971,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 272.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 37,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 27,162 shares during the last quarter.

PSCI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.82. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $104.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

