Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 18th (AAMC, AAU, ACU, AJG, BRO, BRP, BSQR, CALA, CHKP, CRWD)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, April 18th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). They issued a neutral rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group (NYSE:BRP). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP). The firm issued a hold rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS). Raymond James issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP). They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S). The firm issued a hold rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). Noble Financial issued an outperform rating and a $0.60 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Tuya (NYSE:TUYA). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of WiseTech Global (OTC:WTCHF). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a hold rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

