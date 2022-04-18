Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 18th (AAMC, AAU, ACU, AJG, BRO, BRP, BSQR, CALA, CHKP, CRWD)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, April 18th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU)

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). They issued a neutral rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group (NYSE:BRP). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP). The firm issued a hold rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS). Raymond James issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP). They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S). The firm issued a hold rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). Noble Financial issued an outperform rating and a $0.60 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Tuya (NYSE:TUYA). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of WiseTech Global (OTC:WTCHF). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a hold rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

