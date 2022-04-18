Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 18th (AAVVF, ABI, AETUF, AGCO, ALLY, AMAT, AMX, ANGN, AOS, APD)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 18th:

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$13.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €55.00 ($59.78) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$27.00.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $57.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $23.00.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $32.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $73.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$24.00 to C$27.00.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $975.00 to $750.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $43.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $265.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$13.00 to C$15.00.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $102.00 to $98.00.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $37.00 to $39.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$6.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $78.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$43.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$130.00.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $64.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $8.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $165.00 to $174.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00.

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$130.00.

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $36.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $146.00.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $50.00 to $30.00.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$88.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $377.00 to $314.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$11.50.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$6.00 to C$7.50.

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $137.00 to $134.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $40.00 to $39.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $426.00 to $340.00.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $173.00 to $191.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $110.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$21.00.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $47.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $25.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. from $30.00 to $14.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $535.00 to $560.00.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $33.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $390.00 to $345.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $35.00 to $33.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $26.00 to $30.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. from $16.00 to $15.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$41.00.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$228.00 to C$227.00.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.25 to C$3.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.25 to C$2.50.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price reduced by Acumen Capital from C$4.25 to C$3.50.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.00.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) had its target price reduced by Acumen Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.20. They currently have a n/a rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.00.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$3.75.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $61.00 to $66.00.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $27.00 to $28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $349.00 to $360.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $488.00 to $486.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $64.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $23.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $6.30 to $7.25. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $56.00 to $42.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $244.00 to $231.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$68.00 to C$72.00.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $48.00.

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$14.00.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $50.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $242.00 to $202.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$8.00 to C$9.00.

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $400.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $31.00.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $144.00 to $132.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) was given a C$1.80 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $725.00 to $625.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $610.00 to $525.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $416.00 to $402.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $325.00 to $361.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $365.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $55.00 to $50.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $17.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $125.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $470.00 to $441.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $96.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €43.00 ($46.74) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €48.00 ($52.17) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $24.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $8.00 to $6.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $39.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its price target cut by BWS Financial from $30.00 to $27.00.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.50.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$15.00 to C$17.00.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $15.00 to $10.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $33.00 to $28.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $22.50 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $10.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $28.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$18.00.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$37.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $36.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $32.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $90.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$23.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $384.00 to $338.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $141.00 to $158.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $215.00 to $210.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price cut by Argus from $245.00 to $220.00.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$38.00 to C$43.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.00.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $119.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$36.00 to C$40.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $190.00 to $155.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $210.00 to $185.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $155.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1.00 to $2.00.

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $13.00 to $10.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $3.85. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $112.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$3.50.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $390.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $39.00 to $50.00.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$20.00 to C$22.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $275.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $111.00 to $80.00.

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $55.00 to $45.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $65.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $454.00 to $462.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $106.00 to $90.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $95.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $115.00.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$46.00.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $41.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) was given a C$6.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $210.00 to $175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $273.00 to $278.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $290.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $48.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $68.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $72.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$70.00 to C$85.00.

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$32.00.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$87.00 to C$98.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$4.50 to C$3.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $550.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $564.00 to $595.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $482.00 to $549.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc. from $512.00 to $596.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $570.00 to $577.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was given a $563.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $285.00 to $280.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $44.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $54.00 to $56.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $37.00 to $10.00.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$30.00.

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.25 to C$4.50.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $121.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $125.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $232.00 to $224.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €130.00 ($141.30) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $60.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $64.00.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $59.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $159.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $20.50 to $22.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $90.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

