Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 18th (AAWH, AGIL, AKA, ASM, CRDL, INMD, MCRI, PTEN, SGEN, SLGL)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 18th:

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a C$1.50 target price on the stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $96.00.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $157.00 target price on the stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Teradyne (CNSX:TER) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Clarus Securities. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Teradyne (TSE:TER) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Clarus Securities. They currently have a C$11.00 price target on the stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.