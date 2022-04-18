Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 18th (AAWH, AGIL, AKA, ASM, CRDL, INMD, MCRI, PTEN, SGEN, SLGL)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 18th:

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a C$1.50 target price on the stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $96.00.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $157.00 target price on the stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Teradyne (CNSX:TER) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Clarus Securities. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Teradyne (TSE:TER) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Clarus Securities. They currently have a C$11.00 price target on the stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

