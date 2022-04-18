Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for JELD-WEN (JELD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE: JELD) recently:

4/5/2022 – JELD-WEN is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – JELD-WEN is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $28.00.

3/30/2022 – JELD-WEN was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

2/24/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $25.00.

2/23/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – JELD-WEN was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/23/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

JELD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.62. 21,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,740. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.36.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,976.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $1,022,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,837,115 shares in the company, valued at $221,619,001.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 1,985,024 shares of company stock valued at $43,424,449 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in JELD-WEN by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 532,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 262,583 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN by 765.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 32,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

