Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for JELD-WEN (JELD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE: JELD) recently:
- 4/5/2022 – JELD-WEN is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – JELD-WEN is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $28.00.
- 3/30/2022 – JELD-WEN was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.
- 2/24/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $25.00.
- 2/23/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2022 – JELD-WEN was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/23/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
JELD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.62. 21,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,740. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.36.
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in JELD-WEN by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 532,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 262,583 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN by 765.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 32,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
