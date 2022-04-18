Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Temenos (TMSNY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS: TMSNY) recently:

4/12/2022 – Temenos had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Temenos had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 110 to CHF 100.

3/31/2022 – Temenos was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/28/2022 – Temenos had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 111 to CHF 95.

2/17/2022 – Temenos had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 165 to CHF 135. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TMSNY opened at $94.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.45 and its 200-day moving average is $122.59. Temenos AG has a twelve month low of $81.96 and a twelve month high of $170.18.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

