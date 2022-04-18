Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) PT Lowered to $10.50 at Raymond James

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $15.00 to $10.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 61.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

NVTA opened at $6.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.76. Invitae has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.65.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $209,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,611 shares of company stock worth $499,148 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

