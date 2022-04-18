ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IO. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 45,215 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 708.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

NYSE IO traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.35. 6,136,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,517. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. ION Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.28.

IO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ION Geophysical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About ION Geophysical (Get Rating)

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.