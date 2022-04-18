IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Short Interest Update

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 10,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other IonQ news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IonQ in the first quarter valued at $5,234,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $2,581,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,109,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IONQ traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,464,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,427. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50. IonQ has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $35.90.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

