iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Down 24.2% in March

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,777,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.20. The company had a trading volume of 59,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,499. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $132.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.78.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.097 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
