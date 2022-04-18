iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Down 24.2% in March

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,777,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.20. The company had a trading volume of 59,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,499. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $132.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.097 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

