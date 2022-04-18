iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Down 23.1% in March

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 745,500 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 969,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 701,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of IUSV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.46. 4,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,535. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

