iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $34.32 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

