iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $34.32 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.
