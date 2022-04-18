iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the March 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,453,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $51.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $59.19.

