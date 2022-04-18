iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Up 28.3% in March

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,644,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $73.29 on Monday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $96.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,392,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,800,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,621,000 after purchasing an additional 122,276 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,730,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 119,455 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

