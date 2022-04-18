iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 127,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENZL traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $53.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,206. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $65.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.74.

