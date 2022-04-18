Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Up 27.2% in March

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.30. 9,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,973. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44.

Iterum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 58,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

