J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $172.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $155.11 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.33 and a 200 day moving average of $194.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

