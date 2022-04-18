Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,430. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBL opened at $56.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jabil will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

