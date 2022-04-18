Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) will post $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.65. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full year earnings of $20.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.45 to $21.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $22.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.90 to $23.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jackson Financial.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

In related news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $43.51 on Friday. Jackson Financial has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $47.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

