James M. Thorburn Sells 6,620 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $283,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TWST traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,256. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $144.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.36.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.