Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Johnson Controls International reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.23. 73,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,251,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

