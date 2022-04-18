Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $179.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.89. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $184.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

