JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Short Interest Up 27.1% in March

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,071,300 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 842,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,713.0 days.

OTCMKTS JSCPF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.13. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300. JSR has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $31.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers synthetic rubbers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, poly-butadiene rubber, ethylene, and propylene rubber and compounded products; thermoplastic elastomers and compounded products; latex for paper processing; general industrial-use latex; acrylic emulsions; high-functional dispersants; industrial particles; materials for heat insulation paints; materials for batteries; butadiene monomers, etc.

