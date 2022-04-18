Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Short Interest Update

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,270,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 13,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Jumia Technologies stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 73,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $33.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies (Get Rating)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

