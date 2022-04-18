Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.52). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $100.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $85.04 and a 1 year high of $141.07. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -86.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently -265.52%.

In other news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $68,782.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $38,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,813 shares of company stock worth $168,709 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,808,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,595,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,812,000 after buying an additional 89,995 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

