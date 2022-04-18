Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Karat Packaging from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Karat Packaging by 262.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Karat Packaging by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Karat Packaging stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.31 million and a PE ratio of 17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.26. Karat Packaging has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $25.91.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.03 million. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.70%. Analysts expect that Karat Packaging will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

