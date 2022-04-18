Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon Sells 203 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PAYX traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.33. 64,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.91 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.46.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

