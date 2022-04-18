KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

BEKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KE from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.46.

NYSE:BEKE traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,048,561. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.83. KE has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $56.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.88, a P/E/G ratio of 19.39 and a beta of -1.42.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KE will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in KE by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 121,032 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 127,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth $38,450,000. Finally, SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth $220,614,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

