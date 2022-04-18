Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of TSE KEG.UN traded up C$0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching C$16.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,174. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$13.51 and a twelve month high of C$17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$185.07 million and a PE ratio of -34.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

