Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.
Shares of TSE KEG.UN traded up C$0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching C$16.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,174. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$13.51 and a twelve month high of C$17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$185.07 million and a PE ratio of -34.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
