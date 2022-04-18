Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KELTF. CIBC boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS KELTF traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

