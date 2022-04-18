Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Cormark

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Cormark from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.14.

KEL traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.33. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$2.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 12.17.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$120.52 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4706676 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total value of C$177,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,344,512.80. Also, Director William Charles Guinan sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.76, for a total transaction of C$256,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,040,742.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,833 shares of company stock valued at $649,149.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

