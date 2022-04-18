Kinder Morgan (KMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KMI opened at $19.37 on Monday. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,201,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,360,000 after buying an additional 161,217 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,564,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,254,000 after buying an additional 394,549 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,165,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,058,000 after buying an additional 461,348 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,045,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,157,000 after buying an additional 319,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 980,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,544,000 after buying an additional 375,724 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

