Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingdee International Software Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.00.

OTCMKTS KGDEY opened at $204.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.26. Kingdee International Software Group has a twelve month low of $163.36 and a twelve month high of $388.64.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

