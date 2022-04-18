Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $582.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) to announce $582.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $561.70 million and the highest is $603.43 million. Kirby reported sales of $496.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

KEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Kirby stock opened at $66.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.40. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $368,757.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 13,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $857,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,950 shares of company stock worth $3,108,495 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,470,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,379,000 after purchasing an additional 853,331 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kirby by 625.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 714,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,476,000 after acquiring an additional 616,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,210,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Kirby by 855.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 506,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,111,000 after acquiring an additional 453,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 760.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after acquiring an additional 366,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

