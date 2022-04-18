Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.71.

Several research firms recently commented on KRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $22.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

